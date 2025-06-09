Sugar farmers demand help to survive

The farmers say replacing the older varieties with approved planting material is a costly process. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Cane farmers in Labasa are calling on the government to help them replace ageing sugarcane varieties that were once distributed to growers but are now being phased out by the industry.

The farmers say replacing the older varieties with approved planting material is a costly process, and without assistance, many growers could struggle to maintain or increase production during future crushing seasons.

Labasa cane farmer Laitia Dike, who has been in the industry for 15 years, says the issue has become one of the biggest challenges facing his farming operation.

“I have 45 acres of cane farm with approximately 450 tonnes of cane. I am targeting 800 tonnes, but that will depend on government assistance because I was provided with the wrong cane variety, which I have been growing over the past few years. That is the main issue I am facing right now, and it needs to be addressed.”

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Dike says another section of his farm, producing about 200 tonnes of cane, is planted with a variety that is no longer approved by the mill. He says the variety was supplied to farmers years ago, and he hopes the Government will assist growers by providing approved replacement planting material to help sustain future production.

Meanwhile, Waiqele Cane Farmer Vijendra Dayal says growers outside the Labasa area continue to face additional financial pressures during the crushing season. He says while farmers are pleased harvesting is underway, those in Seaqaqa and other rural areas incur higher transportation and operating costs, making it difficult to remain profitable.

The farmers are now urging the government to support the transition to approved cane varieties while also addressing the increasing costs faced by growers, saying the measures are essential to securing the long-term future of Fiji’s sugar industry.