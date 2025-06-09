Lau incident exposes safety gaps

The 30-hour ordeal faced by six health workers stranded in the Lau waters has prompted an urgent briefing between the Health Minister and the Prime Minister.

The meeting will look at gaps exposed by the incident and how government can strengthen safety measures for health workers travelling to serve remote maritime communities.

The ordeal of six health workers who spent almost 30 hours stranded at sea in the Lau waters has prompted an urgent review of how frontline workers are protected while serving

remote communities.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the Health Minister will brief the Prime Minister on the lessons learned from the incident and the gaps that need to be

addressed.

“Today, the Minister is having a briefing with the Prime Minister to highlight some of the gaps and how we can improve looking after our staff who are serving in the maritime

communities.”

Ravunawa says the incident has provided important lessons not only for the Ministry of Health, but also for government agencies, search and rescue teams, and maritime

operators.

He says the focus now is on improving systems to ensure the safety of staff who travel between islands to provide essential health services.

Ravunawa also praised the emergency response, including the team at Lakeba Hospital, who provided medical attention to the rescued workers after they were brought ashore.

Article continues after advertisement

He also extended gratitude to Groundar Shipping Limited for rescuing the health workers

He says the six health workers are recovering well, with their vital signs now normal.