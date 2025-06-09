State seeks to merge cases in 2.6-tonne cocaine seizure

The State is seeking to combine dozens of cases linked to Fiji’s 2.6-tonne cocaine seizure into one trial.

Prosecutors told the High Court in Ba today that they will apply to consolidate the matters involving the accused.

The State has provided defence lawyers with consolidated disclosures, including more than 90 gigabytes of evidence.

The material was delivered in 13 boxes and several USB drives.

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It includes 129 witness statements, thousands of police documents, search warrants, photographs, forensic evidence, medical reports and exhibit records.

Copies of the evidence have been prepared for each accused.

Prosecutors say the remaining material, including transcribed police interview records, will be filed later.

The State will formally apply for consolidation by August 15.

Defence lawyers have asked for time to review the disclosures and will inform the court on September 4 whether they will oppose the application.

Meanwhile, the State has withdrawn all charges against Vishwa Nandan.

Nandan was accused of being on board the boat involved in retrieving cocaine from a low-profile vessel, known as a narco-sub.

He has been released.

The trial is expected to be scheduled for February or March next year.