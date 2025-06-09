Foreign workers exploited

[File Photo]

Foreign workers in Fiji are facing exploitation, with some receiving lower wages and poor conditions.

Authorities are moving to strengthen protections against worker abuse.

The Ministry of Employment states it is now looking at stronger measures to stop migrant workers from being misled and mistreated.

Director Labour Standards Daniel Tagivakatini says some workers arrive through legal recruitment agencies overseas but the reality changes once they begin employment in Fiji.

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“Given that most of the workers that are coming in, they come through a scrupulous employment agency, say for example in Bangladesh that are legally operating under the Bangladeshi government and that’s what we have noted that these workers they come through legal recruitment agencies and they end up here in Fiji with promise of being paid this much but then they get paid different salary or wage.”

Tagivakatini says complaints have included unpaid wages, contract issues, poor living conditions and unfair treatment.

MoU with the Indian Government and hopefully we get to other source country like Bangladesh where most of our migrant workers are coming in to see how we can strengthen the migration of workers between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, the Immigration Ministry says it is tightening checks on employment agents and documents used in the migration process.

Officials say fraudulent documents continue to be detected, with action taken against those responsible.

The concerns were raised during a World Day Against Trafficking in Persons discussion at the University of the South Pacific.

Authorities say exploitation of foreign workers remains a serious concern, as traffickers and illegal operators continue to find new ways to take advantage of vulnerable people.