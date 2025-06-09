Mooar hopes to leave lasting legacy beyond results

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Developing local coaches and changing lives are among the legacies new Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Brad Mooar hopes to leave behind during his time with the Fijian Drua.

Mooar has set his sights on creating a lasting impact beyond results on the field, with a strong emphasis on growing local talent throughout the rugby system.

He believes true success will be measured by the positive influence the club can have on players, coaches and communities.

“I would hope it would be something around that we have inspired and changed lives for the better.”

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The former Crusaders and All Blacks assistant says a key part of that vision is preparing more Fijians to take on leadership roles within professional rugby.

“I think it’ll be that and that we have grown and developed Fijians to be in the roles that I’m in now.”

Among his long-term ambitions is to see a local coach eventually take charge of the Drua.

“I would love to see the next head coach of the Drua to be Fijian and that would be huge success for me.”

Mooar, who officially joins the Drua in September, described the prospect as one of the most meaningful goals of his coaching career.