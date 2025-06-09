Momi Land dispute nears decision

TLTB said the deal was never completed after the replacement land was transferred to FNPF. [Photo: FILE]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board says it wants to end the long-running Momi land swap dispute by either completing the original deal or returning the land to its traditional owners.

TLTB states it is working with the Ministry of Lands and the Fiji National Provident Fund to find a legal solution.

The land swap was approved by Cabinet in 2006 to allow the development of the Momi Bay resort, now the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay.

Under the agreement, 68.7 hectares of iTaukei land owned by Tokatoka Nasau was exchanged for the same amount of freehold land.

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TLTB said the deal was never completed after the replacement land was transferred to FNPF, leaving the final stage of the swap unfinished.

The board says Fiji’s Constitution now prevents freehold land from being directly converted into iTaukei land, making the process more difficult.

TLTB says the landowners have been clear about what they want. It says they believe the original land swap should be completed, or their original iTaukei land should be returned if that is no longer possible.

The board says it has been trying to resolve the issue for years and made a submission to Government last year to reverse the land swap if it could not be completed.

TLTB adds that more than $5.2 million has already been paid to the landowners through lease payments, scholarships, community projects and other benefits.

It says the landowners also receive annual lease rent and have business and employment opportunities linked to the resort.