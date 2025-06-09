Mooar inspired by Drua vision and pathway

[File Photo]

New Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Brad Mooar says the opportunity to be part of a people-first culture and help build a sustainable rugby pathway in Fiji were key reasons behind his decision to join the club.

The former Crusaders, All Blacks and Scotland assistant coach believes the Drua’s potential extends far beyond results on the field and sees enormous opportunities for growth throughout the Fijian rugby system.

“I think it’s just the belief of what the culture is here. The people-first part is absolutely me. We are in the people game, so the role of leadership is first and foremost.”

Mooar says he is excited by the challenge of developing a team capable of playing a brand of rugby that Fijians can be proud of while consistently competing for success in Super Rugby Pacific.

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“I don’t believe there’s any ceiling on where we can take the Drua team to.”

The incoming coach also highlighted the importance of strengthening the pathway from grassroots rugby through to the professional level.

“We need to get right what we’re doing here with the Drua whilst also working really hard on the pipeline of our talent identification and talent development through the secondary schools, Dean’s Cup and the Skipper Cup.”

Mooar added that a strong partnership between the Drua and Fiji Rugby will be crucial in achieving long-term success.

“Integrating massively and really tightly with the Fiji Rugby Union through our people, through our players, through our staff and how we each work together to be equally successful.”

The New Zealander will officially take charge of the Drua in September as preparations begin for the 2027 Shop N SavSuper Rugby Pacific season.