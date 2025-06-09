Damodar Group to invest $80m in Nadi

The project will strengthen Nadi's position as a key economic centre.[PHOTO;KELERA DITAIKI]

The Damodar Group will invest $80 million in a major new commercial development in Nadi.

Group Chief Executive Div Damodar says the investment will be carried out next year, with construction expected to begin by mid-2027.

Damodar says the project, known as Damodar City Nadi, will feature retail outlets, entertainment facilities, hospitality services, personal services and community spaces within a modern lifestyle and commercial hub.

He confirms the multi-million-dollar development will be built along the Denarau Bypass Road.

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Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the investment reflects strong private sector confidence in Fiji’s economy and highlights the country’s attractiveness for long-term investment.

He says the development will create more than 600 jobs across construction, retail, hospitality, technology, logistics, facility management and professional services.

“An investment of $80 million is far more than just steel, concrete and modern architecture. It is a resounding vote of confidence in the Fiji economy. Damodar City Nadi is more than a shopping and commercial destination, it is a modern economic hub.”

Immanuel says the project will strengthen Nadi’s position as a key economic centre, support local businesses and entrepreneurs, and generate wider economic benefits for communities in the Western Division.