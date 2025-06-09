World Rugby threatens Samoa with suspension

[Source: File]

Samoa may be suspended by World Rugby following its government’s decision on Wednesday that it was withdrawing support of Lakapi Samoa due to some unresolved internal issues at the union.

The Samoa Observer, reports that World Rugby has given the Samoan government until today to accept a proposed review of its decision to withdraw recognition and financial support from Lakapi Samoa.

It’s been reported in Samoa that if its rugby union fails to accept the review or respond by the deadline, then they can bw suspended from international rugby for four years.

Earlier this year, Samoa Prime Minister, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt said his government would set up another union to govern the sport in the country if the entire Lakapi Samoa board did not resign.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister was not happy with the state of the game in Samoa.

However, last month, World Rugby formally appointed Lakapi Samoa chairman Afioga Namulauuli Papali’i as Samoa’s representative on the World Rugby Council.

A confirmation from World Rugby is expected today.