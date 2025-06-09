[Source: Reuters]

At least 18 coal miners were killed after ​an explosion buried parts of a ‌mining complex in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, the Balochistan government said.

A rescue operation is still ​underway to find and recover the ​remaining 14 trapped miners, the government said ⁠in a statement.

Shoaib Nosherwani, Balochistan’s minister for ​mines and mineral development, earlier told Reuters ​that 36 people were in the collapsed part of the complex at the time of the explosion.

Of ​them, 25 were missing late on Thursday ​night, he said.

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Rescue efforts were under way at a ‌depth ⁠of 4,000 feet (1,219 meters), said Muhammad Atif, the chief inspector of mines in the province. “We are hopeful to find some miners ​alive, but ​chances are ⁠low,” he said.

Abdul Ghani Baloch, a senior government mining official in ​the region, said: “Two mines close to ​each ⁠other were damaged in a powerful methane gas explosion.”

The explosion occurred in Sorange, a ⁠remote ​area near the provincial capital ​Quetta.