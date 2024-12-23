Small plane crashes into Brazil tourist city, killing at least 10

[Source: Reuters]

A small plane carrying 10 people crashed into shops in the center of the tourist city of Gramado in southern Brazil, killing everyone on board, state government officials said.

The aircraft’s owner and pilot, Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, died along with the other nine passengers, all of whom were members of his family, according to Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite.

In addition, 17 people on the ground were injured, Leite said at a press conference, with 12 still receiving hospital care, including two in critical condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Manufactured in 1990, the twin-engine Piper PA-42-1000 took off shortly after 9 am local time from nearby Canela airport and was heading to Jundiai in Sao Paulo state under unfavorable weather conditions, the governor said.

He noted that the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa).

The plane reportedly first struck the chimney of a building then the second floor of a house before crashing into a furniture store, authorities said.

Debris also reached a nearby inn.

Nestled in a mountainous region, Gramado is the most popular tourist destination in Rio Grande do Sul, which was severely impacted earlier this year by unprecedented floods that claimed dozens of lives, destroyed infrastructure and significantly disrupted the state’s economy.

The accident occurred just days before Christmas, a particularly busy period for the city, which is traditionally adorned with decorations and hosts festive events.