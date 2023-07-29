Macron to provide money to Vanuatu, look at land dispute

[Source: RNZ News]

The French President has told Vanuatu leaders he will provide financial assistance to the country and look into the dispute over two small islands between Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

Emmanuel Macron has left for Papua New Guinea after his visit to Port Vila.

More than 4000 people welcomed him on Thursday evening to the 7th Melanesian Arts Festival in the capital.

Article continues after advertisement

Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau told the crowd that Macron said to him he will put large sum of money into Vanuatu.

He said the president told him that France will rebuild the French primary and secondary schools of Melsisi on the island of Pentecost which was damaged by cyclone Harold a few years ago.

The main discussion between the two leaders was the geopolitical situation within the region and they also talked about the contribution of France to the education of Vanuatu, climate change and security.

Macron said that he had good talks with Kalsakau during his one-day visit.