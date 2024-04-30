Tuinakauvadra in Wallaroos, Naiqama dropped

Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Nadroga lass Tabua Tuinakauvadra has been named in the Wallaroos squad for the Pacific Four Series.

Tuinakauvadra helped the Brumbies reach the Super W semi-finals this year, where they lost to eventual champions the Waratahs.

Wallaroos coach Jo Yapp has named nine debutants in the 30-member squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Lock Sera Naiqama along with regulars Ivania Wong, Emily Robinson and Annabelle Codey are among the high-profile omissions.

Michaela Leonard retains her captaincy.

Yapp has also included Tamika Jones, who has maternal links to Fiji among the 10 players in the development squad.

The development team will train alongside the main squad for the first six days.

The Wallaroos will face Canada at Allianz Stadium next Saturday before heading to Melbourne for a match against the USA at AAMI Park on May 17.