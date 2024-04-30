More arrests following separate drug raids

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

Six men have been arrested following separate drug raids in Lami and Labasa.

A joint raid was conducted by the Fiji Detector Dog Unit in Lami, which led to the arrest of two men in separate raids.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the first raid conducted in Suvavou led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man after

he was allegedly found with white crystal substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Police also seized more than $1300 from the man believed to be from the proceeds of a crime.

The second raid was also conducted in Lami, which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man following the discovery of white crystal substances believed to be methamphetamine.

ACP Driu says they arrested three men in Nadi following the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine and green drugs believed to be marijuana along Sanasana Road.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Nabekavu, Labasa, for alleged unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs following the discovery of plants believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu confirms that all seized substances have been sent for analysis.