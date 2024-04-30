Fiji calls for establishment of ICA-AP’s Pacific Office

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Trade and Cooperatives Manoa Kamikamica has requested the International Co-operative Alliance Asia Pacific to establish an office in the Pacific, preferably in Fiji.

Kamikamica says Fiji is the regional hub and that multi-national donor agencies and development partners such as United Nations Offices, the World Bank, and Asian Development Banks are based in Fiji.

Kamikamica represented Fiji at the 11th International Co-operative Alliance Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference in Jordan.

The Minister addressed the conference along with other participating ministers and provided an overview of the cooperative movement in Fiji.

He adds that cooperatives are critical to economic diversification plans and stimulating activity for economic growth.

Kamikamica adds that Fiji aims to forge new partnerships with development partners and countries with a successful cooperative movement to increase cooperatives economic and social contributions.

There are close to 600 operating co-operations in Fiji across 15 sectors that hold $150 million worth of assets.