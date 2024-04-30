You made us all proud: Qereqeretabua

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua

Your resilience, courage and unity you displayed on the field have made Fiji proud.

These were the words of Assistant Foreign Affairs Minster, Lenora Qereqeretabua to the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side, upon their arrival at Nadi International Airport last night.

Qereqeretabua says the players can hold their heads up high and that the 50-14 against the Waratahs in the Super W final is not a true reflection of all the positives they have achieved this season

“It’s not all the trophies that define you but the character that you show in the face of adversity. Let this little setback fuel your determination to come back stronger, train harder and chase your dreams with determination and even greater passion. You are not just a team but a sisterhood bound by a shared love for the game that you love and the game that they play in heaven.”

Qereqeretabua says today marks a new chapter for the players to embark on a new journey.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru and Fiji Rugby Union Administrator Simione Valenitabua were also on hand to welcome the Drua Women.