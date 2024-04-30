Diabetes Fiji strengthens outreach programs

[File Photo]

Diabetes Fiji has strengthened its outreach throughout the country to ensure equitable access to healthcare for diabetes-related conditions.

The non-governmental organization has established an additional 12 foot-care clinics, apart from the three foot-care clinics based in the divisional hospitals.

It has trained 600 nurses and 400 doctors to serve in the management of diabetes.

Project Manager Kini Marawa says this is part of their capacity-building program.

Marawa says they have also integrated foot-care programs into health facilities in maritime areas, including nursing stations in Ono-i-Lau and Udu.

He says the aim is to help people with early referrals avoid unnecessary amputations.

Diabetes Fiji remains steadfast in its mission to address the alarming rise of diabetes in the country, providing crucial assistance to other stakeholders and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.