UNAIDS elevates its response

UNAIDS has elevated its response by placing its senior staff within the office of the UN Resident Coordinator to convene UN system support for Fiji.

This is in light of the current statistics in terms of per capita infection support and the need to increase resource support and expertise.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, met with UNAIDS Regional Director for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, Eamonn Murphy, and UNAIDS HIV Adviser for Fiji, Renata Ram, to discuss issues of concern regarding the visible epidemic in Fiji.

Murphy has commended the government for recognizing the reality of the issue in Fiji and looks forward to working with the relevant stakeholders to put in place action policies and programs to support the alleviation and eradication of HIV/AIDS.

Discussions focused on the epidemic status of HIV/AIDS in Fiji, its relation to the prevalent drug issue that Fiji currently faces, and possible means to assist in the battle against the epidemic.