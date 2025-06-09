King Charles says his treatment for cancer can be reduced

[Source: Reuters]

King Charles said his treatment for cancer can be reduced in the next year as he talked about his experience living with the disease in a televised address.

Charles, 77, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer last February, and made the latest announcement in a televised broadcast as part of a national cancer awareness campaign in Britain.

“I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” he said.

