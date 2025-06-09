Tailevu Naitasiri stays unbeaten in U17 League

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri U17 has continued its impressive start to the Extra U17 Boys Youth League, climbing to the top of the standings after recording two wins from its opening two matches.

The side kicked off its campaign with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Rewa U17 before producing a dominant performance to thrash Northland Tailevu 6-0 last Sunday.

Their strong start has established Tailevu Naitasiri as one of the early teams to beat in the competition.

Navua U17 also enjoyed success over the weekend, securing a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nasinu U17 to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, Suva U17 and Rewa U17 have each played one match so far this season. Suva edged Navua 2-1 in the opening round, while Rewa narrowly went down 4-3 to Tailevu Naitasiri in one of the most entertaining matches of the competition to date.

Round three is shaping up to be another exciting weekend of youth football action, with unbeaten Tailevu Naitasiri set to face Navua U17, while Northland Tailevu takes on Rewa U17 as teams look to improve their standings in the league.