New firefighters to boost emergency response

[Photo: Yvonne Ravula]

Twenty-eight auxiliary firefighters graduated today from the Suva National Fire Station in Walu Bay after successfully completing five weeks of intensive training.

The graduates, who had previously served in volunteer capacities with the National Fire Authority, undertook a bridging course aimed at preparing them for full deployment around the country.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says firefighters are a key part of efforts to strengthen Fiji’s emergency response services.

He reminded the graduates of the responsibility that comes with the role.

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“The uniform you wear carries the trust and expectations of the public, and we expect you to uphold and maintain discipline wherever you may be posted.”

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says most of the new firefighters will be posted to the Western Division to help address manpower shortages.

“These 28 firefighters will be deployed around the country, particularly in areas facing shortages in the Western Division. Most of them will return to the Western Division, while some will be stationed in the Central Division and others in the Northern Division.”

The newly graduated firefighters are expected to boost frontline emergency services nationwide.