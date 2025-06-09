Milestone for Napakaurana

Wilson Napakaurana has marked a major milestone, becoming the first person in his family to graduate with a Master of Business Administration from Fiji National University.

The achievement carries deep emotion for the Vanuatu native, coming just months after the passing of his father, who had initially planned to travel with the family for the graduation.

Despite the loss, more than 30 family members were able to attend the ceremony after weeks of fundraising to support the trip, turning the occasion into a collective family celebration.

Napakaurana says becoming the first master’s graduate in his family has been his driving motivation throughout his studies.

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“What’s been motivating me is that I want to be an inspiration to my young family members, especially our kids who are growing up, and to the people from my island because I come from a small island situated near Port Vila.”

He says balancing studies with family responsibilities was challenging, but staying focused helped him push through.

“Trying to manage school work, with my family, was challenging to me, but I kept my mind positive throughout the journey.”

His aunt, Leimaka Woodfield, says the achievement is a proud moment for the entire family.

“I’m very proud of Wilson. I’m glad that he pushed on with his hard work, and he carried on until he made it here.”

Woodfield adds that the strong family turnout reflects the importance of support systems in achieving educational success.