MSF services halted as rival gangs clash in Haiti's capital

[Source: Reuters]

Hospitals in Haiti’s Cite Soleil evacuated their patients and aid group MSF suspended its activities there ‌as fighting between armed groups operating in the area that began a fortnight ago deteriorated over the weekend.

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MSF, or Doctors Without Borders, said hundreds of residents sought refuge in its hospital in the neighborhood – an impoverished part of the capital Port-au-Prince – where one of its security guards was shot by a ​stray bullet while inside the compound.

Another hospital in the area, Hopital Fontaine, opens new tab, told Reuters it evacuated newborns from its intensive ​care unit. MSF said it treated some patients who transferred from Fontaine, including pregnant women who gave ⁠birth overnight.

“Currently, not a single hospital is open in the area where the fighting is taking place,” it said in a ​statement, adding that while local medical needs were growing exponentially it could not protect its staff or patients in the midst of gunfire.

MSF ​said it had taken in more than 800 people who sought refuge, but as the situation worsened, it decided to suspend operations at the hospital until further notice.

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“The gunfire has not stopped” since Sunday morning, it said.

Local business leaders had warned earlier that fighting in the area, near the capital’s ​port and just a few miles from its international airport, broke out between the Chen Mechen gang and its partners and other ​gangs that were until recently allies.

The groups had all been part of a broad alliance of hundreds of armed gangs across the capital known as Viv Ansanm.

MASS ‌DISPLACEMENTS

At the ⁠end of April, the U.N. estimated that fresh attacks by armed gangs had forced around 5,000 people to flee their homes in just two weeks around Cite Soleil and the Croix-des-Bouquets neighborhood to the north.

The U.N. also reported that some 4,400 were forced to leave their homes in Haiti’s breadbasket, the Artibonite region, during the first few days of May.

Its last nationwide report estimated 1.45 ​million Haitians were internally displaced at ​the end of last year – ⁠many in makeshift camps or in the homes of friends or family. That represents about 12% of the Caribbean nation’s population.

The renewed violence comes after the last members of a Kenyan-led mission ​in Haiti left the country as part of a restructuring of a U.N.-backed force mandated to help ​restore security, one ⁠beset by delays, lack of funds and lack of personnel.

The mission also faced sexual abuse accusations.

The new plan aims to deploy some 5,500 new troops in Haiti by the end of summer, but it is unclear where those troops will come from or who will ⁠fund their ​operations. Haiti’s government has meanwhile hired a U.S. private military company.

In an interview on ​Monday, Haiti’s Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime said it was clear Haiti’s insecurity would not allow for elections in August as planned.

Haiti’s last president was murdered in 2021 ​and it has not held elections since 2016.