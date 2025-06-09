Council warns of rising household strain

Soaring debt, high living costs and mounting housing pressure are continuing to squeeze Fijian households long after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil states financial strain has become a daily struggle for many families, with little relief in sight.

Shandil also explained that many households are still burdened with loan repayments after salary cuts, job losses and reduced working hours during the pandemic.

Rising living costs, according to the Council are making recovery even harder for consumers already under pressure.

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“In 2020 and 2021, we recorded 3,545 complaints, a decrease from the previous year due to COVID-19 that affected normal economic activity (38:03) and limited consumer transactions. Despite the decline, (38:10) the complaints became more complex involving travel and accommodation cancellation, different disputes and financial hardships.”

Shandil pointed out that consumers have been forced to seek debt restructuring and repayment holidays as rent, food and utility costs continue to stretch household budgets.

Housing disputes remain among the most urgent issues, with complaints of illegal evictions, sudden lockouts, disputed rent increases and missing tenancy agreements continuing to rise.

Some tenants, according to the Council including families with children have been left homeless without notice, while others have had essential services disconnected during disputes.

She also states that the absence of a formal landlord and tenancy law is worsening the situation, leaving many cases dependent on mediation rather than enforceable legal action.

Repeated calls,the Council states have been made for the stalled legislation to be passed to strengthen protections for both landlords and tenants.

Shandil says the Council has stepped up market surveillance work in 2023 and 2024, carrying out more than 1,100 inspections while pushing for VAT relief on essential goods and stronger affordable housing measures.

She says consumer protection efforts have also expanded into scam awareness, digital financial risks and unregulated tobacco concerns.

Shandil adds that while the Council continues inspections, warning letters and follow-ups, it has no power to prosecute offenders.

Cases are instead referred to enforcement agencies including the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Fiji Police Force, the Land Transport Authority and municipal councils.