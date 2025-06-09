Naduvalo headlines global stars for 2026 Rugby Premier League

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s flyer, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, is set to light up the 2026 Rugby Premier League after being named among a star-studded lineup featuring some of the world’s best HSBC SVNS Series players.

The competition will run from June 16th to 28th in Hyderabad, India.

Naduvalo heads into the tournament after finishing as joint top try-scorer during the regular SVNS season alongside South Africa speedster Shilton van Wyk, with Fiji and the Blitzboks dominating much of the international sevens circuit this year.

Naduvalo will suit up for the Kolkata Banga Tigers alongside New Zealand star Brady Rush, South Africa’s Ricardo Duarte, and USA players Lucas Lacamp and Aaron Cummings.

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Meanwhile, van Wyk has been named in the Bengaluru Bravehearts squad with All Blacks Sevens stars Akuila Rokolisoa and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, as well as Australia’s Henry Hutchison.

Defending champions Chennai Bulls have retained Fijians Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga after their dominant title-winning campaign last season.

The 2026 competition will also make history with the introduction of a women’s league for the first time, with former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee Reapi Ulunisau among the big names selected.

Organisers say the expansion marks a major step forward for rugby development and women’s participation in the sport.