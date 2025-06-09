FEO warns many may miss municipal vote

The Fijian Elections Office says many people may wrongly believe they are already registered to vote in the upcoming municipal elections, when a separate registration process is required.

With Fiji preparing for its first local government elections in 21 years, Deputy Supervisor of Elections Ana Senimoli says voter awareness is now one of the office’s biggest priorities.

Senimoli says being registered for the general election does not automatically make someone eligible to vote in municipal elections.

She says the FEO is now focusing on simplifying information for the public to avoid confusion ahead of the polls.

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To help voters better understand the process, the FEO has introduced colour-coded awareness campaigns for the general election and municipal elections.

Senimoli says registration numbers continue to increase as awareness teams travel around the country.

“But, you know, as far as, well, to date, you know, the registration numbers are increasing and there is anticipation from the members of the public that as we continue our nationwide drive.”

Meanwhile, Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the government is working closely with the FEO to ensure a fair and transparent election process.

Nalumisa says amendments have already been made to local government laws to align them with the Electoral Act.

He says the government remains committed to holding municipal elections before the end of the year.