Ravula embraces pressure and family sacrifice

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula says pressure is something he has learned to embrace as his rugby career continues to develop with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The young flyhalf says the expectations he sets for himself are higher than any outside criticism or opinion.

Ravula admits that when he was younger, he did not fully understand pressure, but says that has changed as he has matured on and off the field.

“Pressure makes diamonds. If you can handle the pressure, just stay calm, relax. At the end of the day it’s just a game.”

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He says pressure is now a privilege and staying composed in key moments is part of performing at the top level.

Away from rugby, Ravula paid tribute to his parents and family for the sacrifices made throughout his journey alongside his brother Moses.

He recalled moving from Australia to boarding school in New Zealand during the COVID-19 period, spending long periods away from his parents.

Ravula says his parents continue to support them, travelling across countries to attend milestone matches and key career moments.

He also acknowledged the countless hours his parents spent driving them to rugby league and rugby union trainings and matches while raising the family.

He says those sacrifices continue to inspire him and his siblings to give their best and make their family proud.

Meanwhile, the Drua will play their final home game of the season against the NSW Waratahs at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 4.35pm. The match will be shown LIVE on FBC Sports.