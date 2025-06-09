USP engineering degrees gain global stamp

The University of the South Pacific’s School of Information Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Physics (STEMP) has secured a major international milestone, with its engineering programmes now fully accredited by Engineering New Zealand through to 2028.

The accreditation covers the Bachelor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering and the Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering, ensuring the qualifications meet global professional standards and strengthening graduate mobility for employment and further study overseas.

USP says the recognition places its engineering graduates on equal footing with international counterparts, opening pathways for professional registration and opportunities beyond the Pacific.

STEMP Head Professor Bibhya Sharma says the achievement reflects years of sustained academic effort, quality improvement, and strong collaboration between staff, students and industry partners.

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He says the milestone reinforces USP’s commitment to producing future-ready engineers equipped to address the region’s development challenges.

“This is an example of our consistent focus on highly qualified academics, quality content and delivery, learning support, and crafting a conducive learning environment, which nourish and lead to proud USP graduates who become professional engineers for the Pacific and beyond,”

He adds the accreditation highlights the university’s role in shaping engineers who can drive innovation, support sustainable development, and respond to the Pacific’s growing technological needs.

For students, the recognition has been described as a major confidence boost.

Final-year Mechanical Engineering student Indeevar Nair, who moved from India to study at USP, says the accreditation confirms the global value of his degree.

“I’m glad that the accreditation has been renewed, which means my degree is recognised worldwide and gives me and other students the ability to work overseas without needing to prove equivalence.”

He says choosing the right field of study is key to long-term success and avoiding burnout, encouraging students to pursue passion alongside career goals.

Electrical and Electronics Engineering student Aioema Valita from Tonga says the accreditation validates years of hard work and sacrifice.

She says it gives her confidence that her skills are recognised internationally and expands her future opportunities both within the Pacific and abroad.

“It also ensures me that there are more opportunities for me, whether I decide to further my education or look for job opportunities, both within the region and overseas.”

USP says the achievement strengthens its position as a regional leader in higher education, with work already underway to secure accreditation for other programmes, including Civil Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Science.

The university says this reflects its push to align with global standards while responding to the Pacific’s growing demand for digital and engineering expertise.