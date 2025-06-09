Three vehicles boost fire safety inspections nationwide

Three new vehicles were officially commissioned today to strengthen the operations of the National Fire Authority’s Fire Instructional and Compliance Department.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the vehicles will significantly improve the department’s ability to carry out fire safety inspections, particularly in commercial and industrial buildings.

“The three vehicles that were officially commissioned today will be a big relief for our Fire Instructional and Compliance Department in terms of carrying out their work, especially inspecting properties. They are responsible for fire safety compliance in commercial and industrial buildings, and these vehicles will greatly assist in conducting those inspections.”

Sowane says the lack of transport in the past has often affected the department’s efficiency and ability to carry out regular inspections.

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He also highlighted that while most fire incidents in Fiji occur in residential areas, compliance monitoring has been more effective in the commercial and industrial sectors.

He says the department continues to face challenges in extending similar inspection coverage to residential properties due to limited capacity, despite existing legislative provisions allowing such work.

The new vehicles are expected to enhance mobility and improve fire safety monitoring across key sectors.