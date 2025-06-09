[Source: Reuters]

A 27-year-old man suspected of plotting a violent ​attack and of planning to ‌join Islamic State in Syria or Mozambique had sought to target ​a Parisian museum and the ​Jewish community, though no specific ⁠target was identified, a source ​close to the investigation said.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that the man, who was arrested on ​Thursday, had attempted to target ​the Louvre and the Jewish community in ‌Paris’ ⁠16th arrondissement.

Security gaps at the Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum, were spotlighted last October, when burglars ​made off ​with $102 ⁠million worth of jewels.

In France, as throughout Europe, antisemitic ​acts surged to record ​highs ⁠after Israel’s air and ground assault in Gaza after the October ⁠7, ​2023, attack by ​Hamas militants on Israel.