Miramira embraces battle

Supplied: Fijian Drua

Returning from injury has only strengthened Vilive Miramira’s determination as he pushes to secure his place in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side during a crucial stage of the season.

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines undergoing rehabilitation, the flanker says the fight for a back-row spot has been intense, but he is grateful to be back in contention for selection.

Miramira says the recovery period tested him physically and mentally, but completing rehab has given him a renewed appreciation for the opportunity to represent the Drua again.

“There’s been a lot of challenges during my injury but I’m grateful to have completed my rehab. There’s great competition in my position but I’m grateful for the chance I get to play for the Drua.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says competition within the squad has lifted standards across the board, especially as the Drua enter a must-win phase in their push for a quarterfinal spot.

Despite a bye last week, Miramira says the squad remained fully focused, with individual training programs keeping players sharp ahead of this weekend’s clash.

He says every match now carries added weight, particularly with their remaining home games seen as crucial for finals qualification.

“Though we had a bye last week, we were given training programs to work on. We understand how important this weekend’s match is in securing a quarterfinal spot. There’s only one focus and that’s to try and win our remaining games.”

The Drua will be aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the Waratahs for their final home game this Saturday at 4.35pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The match will be shown LIVE on FBC Sports.