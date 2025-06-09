PM opposes emergency move, urges family action

[Photo: FILE]

Families must take greater responsibility, especially parents, in guiding children and keeping them away from drugs, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He said the fight against drugs starts at home and must involve all levels of society.

Rabuka made the comments after talks with the military and police on national security and the drug situation.

He said security agencies have assured the government they can maintain law and order across Fiji, in both urban and rural areas.

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He added that there is no need for a State of Emergency. He said such a move would limit citizens’ rights.

“We all need to take responsibility. Leaders in various aspects of the country must take ownership of their role.”

Rabuka said police are already active across the country. According to the PM, there was no abuse of rights that required emergency powers.

He stressed that the drug problem needs a united response. The government leader has called on chiefs, government, security forces and families to play their part.

He said discipline at home has weakened. Rabuka said this has affected communities and villages.

Rabuka is urging parents to use the school holiday period to spend time with their children. He also asked them to guide and discipline them.

He said families should reinforce lessons taught in Sunday school and other community spaces.

Rabuka said all groups must reflect on their roles. This includes villages, districts, families, police and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

He warned that a State of Emergency could negatively affect tourism. He said it may damage Fiji’s image as a safe destination.

The PM said Fiji must work together to protect peace. He said this was key to addressing crime and drug issues.