France tests cruise passengers for hantavirus exposure

Supplied

French health officials are contacting and testing more than 20 people who may have been exposed to a person infected with hantavirus. Some are also being isolated in hospital as a precaution.

France’s Health Minister Stephanie Rist says no new cases have been found so far, apart from one passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship who remains in intensive care after returning to France on Sunday.

Officials say all confirmed cases are linked to people who were travelling on the ship, and there is no sign the virus is spreading within France.

Health authorities are also reassuring the public that hantavirus does not spread easily from person to person, meaning the risk to the wider public remains low.