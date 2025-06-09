Zamzam blast linked to repair work

The National Fire Authority says preliminary findings into the Zamzam fire indicate it was caused by a gas leak during repair work at the facility.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the incident occurred while technicians were carrying out repairs outside the premises.

“Yes, I think the Zamzam fire is, according to our inspectors, there was some repairing going on by the technician outside the facility. And then the gas seems to leak inside where there was some cooking there. And that was the reason why the explosion, because of gas leakage.”

He says the explosion led to a tragic loss of life and highlights the need for stronger safety oversight in workplaces.

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“Unfortunately, there was a life lost in that, and it becomes very critical. So that is something that the OHS need to look into, the safety of the employees and also the workmanship. That is something that is very questionable, the workmanship that we need to be accountable for.”

Authorities say workplace safety compliance will need closer attention following the incident.