Cannes film festival opens with Palme d'Or for Peter Jackson

source : reuters

The Cannes Film Festival officially started on Tuesday ‌night with a more muted tone than in years past, with fewer A-list Hollywood celebrities on the red carpet and politics largely absent from the opening ceremony speeches.

Elijah Wood walked the carpet ahead of presenting “Lord of the Rings” director ​Peter Jackson with an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement. Others on the carpet included model Heidi ​Klum, legendary actor Joan Collins and Indian film star Alia Bhatt.

This year’s jury, ⁠including Oscar-nominated actors Demi Moore and Stellan Skarsgard, also walked the red carpet into the plush ​2,300-seat Grand Lumiere Theatre ahead of the screening of opening film “The Electric Kiss,” a French-language romantic comedy.

GAMBLE ​PAID OFF

Article continues after advertisement

Jackson, 64, recalled how he brought a clip from his first “Rings” film to Cannes 25 years ago in a bid to win over an audience sceptical of his decision to shoot the entire trilogy simultaneously. “It was a huge ​gamble,” he recalled.

The bet paid off, with the critically and commercially successful series winning 17 Oscars and ​making nearly $3 billion in revenue.