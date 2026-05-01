Nadi, Nadroga in Final Battle for Fiji FACT Spot

Nadi and Nadroga will go head-to-head in a tense race for the final qualifying berth in the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT tournament when Round 9 of the Extra Premier League concludes this weekend.

With only the top eight teams advancing to the prestigious competition in Labasa, both western clubs remain locked in a crucial fight for survival.

Tagimoucia Nadi FC currently occupies eighth place on the standings with seven points, while MMM Brothers & Coastal Rental Cars Nadroga sits just behind in ninth place on five points.

Nadi heads into the final round with the advantage and needs only a draw against Lautoka to confirm qualification. A victory would guarantee their place, while even a loss could still see the Jetsetters progress if Nadroga fails to overcome Global Care Suva FC.

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For the Stallions, the equation is straightforward but difficult. Nadroga must defeat Suva and hope Lautoka defeats Nadi to keep their Fiji FACT hopes alive.

Goal difference could also play a decisive role in determining the final qualifier.

Nadi currently holds a superior goal difference of minus four compared to Nadroga’s minus 10, meaning the Stallions may need a sizeable victory if both teams finish level on points.

Meanwhile, teams have already sealed qualification for the season’s first major tournament.

League leaders Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC and Extra Supermarket Labasa FC have safely booked their places alongside Global Care Suva FC, Stratum Rewa FC, Lautoka, Navua and Nasinu.

The group stage matches of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT will be played from July 19-21, while the knockout stages are scheduled for July 27-28 at Subrail Park in Labasa.