Last shot at OFC Pro League semis

Despite losing their final Group Leaders match in the OFC Pro League yesterday, Extra Bula FC still has a chance of advancing to the playoffs.

The side went down 4-2 to South Melbourne.

Coach Stephane Auvary’s men must now win their next match against the Challengers Group winner to secure a place in the semifinals.

Auvary acknowledged the team’s performance against Melbourne but said their focus is now on refining their game ahead of the crucial clash.

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He added that the team still has one more opportunity to make things right.

“We know what went wrong but all we can do now is regroup and refocus. We have one more chance and we are going to give our best.”

Should Bula FC reach the semifinals, it would mark a historic achievement, with this being their first season on pro football.