Pacific youth urged to protect Rotuman heritage

Concerns over the weakening of Rotuman culture and heritage are driving calls for urgent preservation efforts for future generations.

Pacific youth and community practitioner Broderick Mervyn says globalization and modern pressures are eroding cultural identity across the Pacific, especially among young people.

Mervyn says Rotuman culture is built on faith, discipline, respect and strong family values. He says these principles continue to strengthen communities.

He warns that the loss of language, customs, and traditions could weaken cultural identity among younger generations.

Article continues after advertisement

Mervyn says this decline is also linked to rising social issues. These include crime, substance abuse, family breakdown, and identity confusion.

He says Pacific traditions promote respect for elders and personal responsibility. They also encourage service to community and family unity.

Mervyn is urging Rotuman youth in Fiji and abroad to embrace their heritage. He wants them to take pride in their cultural identity.

He says the future of the Pacific depends on young people who understand their roots and values.

Mervyn is also calling on leaders, churches, schools, and media to invest more in cultural preservation. He wants stronger focus on language and youth programs.

He says Rotuman culture remains a valuable heritage that must be protected for future generations.