Fiji awaits next phase of India hospital project

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Fiji is now awaiting the Indian Government’s next move on the proposed 100-bed super-specialty hospital in Nasinu, with local authorities confirming they have completed their part of the process.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the project is currently with the Government of India as the tendering phase moves toward finalization.

“We’ve done our part, now it’s with the Government of India.”

Dr Lalabalavu says once the tendering process is completed, the project is expected to move into its construction and implementation phase.

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However, he acknowledged that the process is lengthy, as much of the work is being handled in India.

“It is not handled specifically here in Fiji, but rather in India. So, it is a long process, and one will just have to be patient until they complete the process.”

The hospital will be built in Nasinu near Fiji National University and was first announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea in 2023.

Once completed, the facility is expected to become Fiji’s first super-specialty hospital, serving not only Fiji but also the wider Pacific region.

The development is also expected to strengthen Fiji’s ambitions of becoming a regional medical tourism hub and is being regarded as one of the country’s most significant planned healthcare infrastructure investments in recent years.