Mead Road units under scrutiny over illegal activities

The Ministry for Housing says housing units at Mid-Road, identified during a recent military raid, are linked to illegal activities, with plans underway for relocation and demolition of the affected structures.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the government is working closely with law enforcement agencies to address illegal activities in the area.

Nalumisa says efforts are ongoing between the Ministry and police to strengthen coordination in dealing with the issue.

“Some of the ways that we can work together with the police, trying to curb, even address some of the illegal activities that are happening in the Mid-Road. So, we’re making progress at the moment. There’s a task force that is now working on, you know, what else can we do, what needs to be done. Now, there is a collaboration in the work that we do, the ministry, as well as the ministry for policing, how we’re addressing the illegal activities that are happening in the Mid-Road.”

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He confirmed that once residents are relocated, the affected structures will be demolished.

“So, that’s what we’re going to do. Most of the employees’ buildings will be left, will be demolished once we get people out of the Mid-Road.”

Nalumisa says authorities are also ensuring residents are given adequate time to relocate.

“So they were supposed to be all of them were supposed to be vacated last year, December. So give them time for February. So now we’re trying to assist the people, because we cannot demolish when people are still around.”

A task force is currently reviewing further measures to address illegal activities in the area, with continued cooperation between relevant agencies.

The Ministry says relocation efforts will continue alongside enforcement measures to address illegal activities linked to the site.