ABC’s Pacific Broadcasting gets $14m boost

The Australian Government has announced the renewal of the Indo-Pacific Broadcasting Strategy funding, including an AUD$14 million investment that will boost and expand services across the region for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The ABC says the funding will double ABC Radio Australia’s FM footprint in the Pacific and double Pacific-focused radio content.

The ABC also says it will enable the establishment of the Pacific Local Journalism Network which will deliver high-value reporting from the region, including on the Pacific news and current affairs program on ABC Australia television, Pacific Beat on ABC Radio Australia and digital platforms.

ABC head International Claire Gorman said the funding would help sustain the ABC’s reach and impact at a time of growing regional competition and misinformation.

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“In an uncertain geopolitical environment, trusted media is critical. This renewal allows the ABC to keep engaging audiences across the region, share the story of modern Australia and bring important stories back to Australian audiences from our neighbours.”

The ABC says it will help create two tailored ABC Australia TV streams for Asia and the Pacific with time zone-aligned scheduling and tailored content for each region, and expand ABC Asia and ABC Pacific digital and social content.