McDonald’s Fiji Signs On As Drua Women’s Major Sponsor

The Fijian Drua have secured a major boost for their women’s programme with McDonald’s Fiji announced as the new naming rights sponsor for the team ahead of the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s season.

The announcement was made at the Drua Home Base in Nadi, where the club also revealed the team’s new jersey for the upcoming season.

The side will now officially compete as the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women, with the company’s branding to appear on the front of the jersey, training gear and other team apparel.

McDonald’s Fiji replaces Rooster Chicken as naming rights sponsor, although Rooster Chicken will continue supporting the club as part of the Drua sponsorship family.

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Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller said the partnership reflects the growing profile and success of women’s rugby in Fiji, adding that the support will help create more opportunities for young female players pursuing professional rugby careers.

McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director Marc McElrath said the company was proud to support a team that continues to inspire communities and young women around the country.

The Drua also unveiled a refreshed 2026 jersey design featuring the club’s traditional colours, sail motif and branding from key sponsors.