Calls grow for stronger labour protection amid growing migration

Pacific nations are calling for stronger legal safeguards and ethical recruitment practices as labour migration across the region continues to increase.

Speaking at the inaugural Pacific Labour Ministers Meeting, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh highlighted growing concerns surrounding worker protection amid shifting labour trends.

Singh says Pacific countries are witnessing increasing labour migration both within the region and overseas, making stronger regional cooperation more important than ever.

He says governments must ensure labour laws remain relevant, balanced, and people-centred as industries continue to evolve through climate change, digital transformation, and economic pressures.

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The minister stressed that labour systems must be capable of protecting workers from exploitation while also supporting economic growth and business development.

Singh adds that Pacific nations are facing common challenges including unemployment, labour and skills shortages, informal employment, occupational health and safety concerns, and gender inequality.

He says the meeting marks an important step towards developing a stronger and more unified Pacific voice on labour and employment issues.

“This meeting marks an important milestone and reminds us that the future of work in the Pacific must be designed deliberately, collectively, and responsibly.”

The three-day meeting will conclude today following high-level discussions focused on labour reforms, worker protection, regional cooperation, and the future of work in the Pacific.