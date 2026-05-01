Football great Henry Dyer passes away

One of Fiji’s most exciting footballers of the early 1980s, Henry Dyer, has passed away at the age of 63.

Dyer will be remembered as one of the outstanding players of his generation, admired throughout the country for his dedication, humility and passion for football.

Born and raised in Namoli, Lautoka, Dyer attended Drasa Avenue Primary School, formerly known as Lautoka European School, where his football journey began.

Playing barefoot with neighbourhood friends using shared footballs, he quickly developed a natural talent for the game while representing his school in district competitions.

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In 1978, Dyer represented the Lautoka Secondary Schools team that defeated Nadi in the Secondary Schools Inter-District Championship final.

He scored in the decider, a performance that caught the attention of football officials and marked the start of his rise in Fiji football.

After finishing school, Dyer joined Airport Soccer Club in Nadi in 1981 under the guidance of Bobby Tikaram and soon established himself as one of the country’s leading midfielders.

His performances helped Nadi reach the 1982 IDC final against Ba at Prince Charles Park.

His outstanding form earned him selection to the Fiji national team under legendary German coach Rudi Gutendorf. Dyer went on to represent Fiji at the 1983 South Pacific Games in Samoa, where the national side reached the final after impressive victories over Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia.

Known for his strength, fearless style of play and leadership qualities, Dyer earned widespread respect across the football fraternity.

In 1985, he was part of the Fiji side that made history by defeating English club Newcastle United 3-0 in an international friendly — one of the greatest achievements in Fiji football history.

Dyer later represented Lautoka for several seasons before returning to Nadi in 1988, where he continued playing until retiring in the early 1990s.

In recognition of his immense contribution to the sport, Dyer was inducted into the Fiji Football Association Legends Club in 2020 alongside several former football greats.