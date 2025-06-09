Hot Bread Kitchen reopens Suva market shop

[Photo: YVONNE RAVULA]

The Hot Bread Kitchen has reopened its Suva Market shop today following renovation work, marking its second shop launch for 2026.

Managing Director Vanessa Charters says the reopening comes as the company continues to expand its footprint across Fiji, with 26 outlets operating nationwide.

She says during the renovation period, operations were temporarily shifted to a food bus stationed at the Suva Flea Market car park, which was supported by loyal customers and the market community.

Charters acknowledged both customers and the Suva Flea Market for their continued support during the transition period.

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“So many thanks to the Suva Flea Market for their continued and kind support. Many thanks to our customers for continuing to support the business.”

She says the reopening also aligns with the company’s 45 years in business, established in 1981 by founders Dr Mere Samisoni and Dr Jimione Samisoni alongside early partners.

Charters says the founders, both medical professionals, built the business on strong health principles, including a commitment to avoiding unnecessary chemical additives in bread production.

She says that philosophy remains central today, with Hot Bread Kitchen continuing to produce preservative-free products while supporting local communities.

Charters says the business has always prioritised employing local people, including those without formal qualifications, and providing training and career development opportunities.

She says this approach has helped many employees improve their livelihoods, support their families, and build long-term financial stability.

“So as I said before, as health professionals, Dr Samisoni understood the health benefits of bread, but they also understood the vast potential that their business model had to create wealth for underprivileged Fijians and the social benefits that this can bring. The Hot Bread Kitchen has certainly seen meaningful benefits over the years for our employees.”

Charters says the company remains committed to its founding values while continuing to grow across Fiji. She says the Suva Market reopening reflects both its long history and continued focus on community impact.