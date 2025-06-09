Kamikamica denies FICAC case charges

Government MP Manoa Kamikamica outside court this morning.

Government MP Manoa Kamikamica has pleaded not guilty to charges of perjury and providing false information to a public servant.

Kamikamica appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

The case stems from findings in the Commission of Inquiry report into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

The alleged offences took place between December 1 and March 30 last year.

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The Commission’s report, tabled earlier this year, examined the procedures and conduct surrounding Malimali’s appointment.

During the hearing, Kamikamica’s lawyer Wylie Clarke requested that the matter proceed to trial as soon as possible.

The court has set the trial to begin on July 20, lasting three days.

FICAC told the court it will call four witnesses to testify, while the defence indicated that one witness has been confirmed for now, should the defence be required to present its case.

The matter has been adjourned to June 20 to address any outstanding pre-trial issues.