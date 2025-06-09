Girmit legacy lives on

Fiji’s High Commissioner to India, Jagannath Sami, says the Girmit legacy remains a powerful foundation of sacrifice, resilience and nation-building that continues to shape modern Fiji.

Speaking on the theme “From Roots to Wings – Carrying the Girmit Flame Forward,” Sami says the Girmitiyas who arrived between 1879 and 1916 endured extreme hardship, deception and harsh plantation labour, but helped build the foundations of the nation through perseverance and unity.

He says Girmit Day is not only about remembering suffering, but also about healing, unity, and recognising a shared national identity forged from a difficult past.

Sami highlighted that about 60,000 Indian indentured labourers were brought to Fiji to work in the sugar industry under the Colonial Sugar Refining Company, where they endured long hours and difficult conditions while preserving their culture, language and faith.

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He says the Girmit story is closely tied to the rise of Fiji’s sugar industry, which became a key driver of the economy and rural livelihoods.

However, he warned that the industry has since declined and now requires urgent and collective action to revive.

“The industry that was built with the sweat and blood of the Girmitiyas must be protected and strengthened.”

Sami says government, farmers, and the Fiji Sugar Corporation must work together with strong leadership and commitment to rebuild the sector.

He adds there is still hope if all stakeholders act decisively, saying the Girmit legacy should continue to inspire resilience, unity and progress.

Sami says carrying the Girmit flame forward means honouring the past while working together to secure a stronger future for Fiji.