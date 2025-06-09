Young girmit descendants urged not to lose their roots

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Students at the Fiji National University in Labasa have been encouraged to never forget their roots, culture and traditions while embracing the identity and values passed down from their Girmit ancestors.

The message was shared during youth dialogue forum held as part of the 147th Girmit Commemoration celebrations, where students were reminded that despite generations being born and raised in Fiji, their history and origins remain deeply connected to India.

Scholar and guest speaker Payal Maharaj stressed that young people should remain true to their identity and avoid “pretending” or losing the cultural values and resilience inherited from their ancestors.

“It’s very important to recognize your identity and not be having pretend identities or multiple layers of identities which are not true to our essence. Resilience in the face of extreme challenges. So what our ancestors showed us was that they were resilient, so we can be resilient too.”

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She says the hardships endured by the indentured labourers through sweat, blood and tears laid the foundation for the Fiji enjoyed today, making their journey one that should never be forgotten.

FNU student Farzana Bi says preserving the Girmit legacy will continue to help young people better understand the struggles and contributions made by their ancestors towards Fiji’s growth and development.

“I feel very proud since our great-great-grandparents came from India and contributed to the growth of Fiji, especially in the economy and tourism sector. As young people, we are proud to celebrate this occasion because it helps us understand more about Girmit Day, the indentured labourers and the leaders who came before us.”

Meanwhile, this year’s theme, “From Roots to Wings: Carrying the Girmit Flame Forward,” continues to spark discussions around identity, resilience and the lasting impact of the Girmit era between 1879 and 1916 in Fiji.