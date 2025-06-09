Graduates urged to lead with courage and purpose

Minister Vosarogo at FNU Graduation

Acting Prime Minister Filimoni Vosarogo has challenged Fiji National University graduates to become the next generation of leaders, innovators and nation-builders, telling them Fiji’s future now rests in their hands.

Addressing 531 graduates during the FNU graduation ceremony, Vosarogo delivered a strong message on patriotism, service and responsibility.

The Acting PM says these are important values as Fiji faces growing challenges including climate change, workforce shortages, economic pressures and global uncertainty.

“Fiji is calling. Answer with excellence. Answer with courage.”

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Vosarogo says Fiji stands at a defining crossroad, but opportunities remain for young professionals who are prepared to lead with integrity, innovation and purpose.

Graduates from the Colleges of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Business, Hospitality and Tourism Studies, and Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences were urged to become “builders and patriots of Fiji” by choosing service over

He also called on them to embrace what he described as a patriotism of action by staying to help solve Fiji’s problems, investing in local solutions and driving national development forward.