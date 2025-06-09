Fiji football legends honoured in Vancouver

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Fiji football’s proud history was celebrated during the Fiji Legends Induction Gala Night held in Vancouver, Canada earlier this month.

Hosted by the Fijian Soccer Tournament Committee, the event brought together former players, administrators, supporters, and members of the Fiji community abroad to honor men who represented their districts and the nation with pride over the years.

The latest inductees have taken membership of the Fiji FA Legends Club to more than 80 former players and officials.

The club is part of the Fiji Football Association’s Legends Program led by Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel.

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Among those inducted was former Suva, Nadi, Rewa and Fiji national team player Sylvester Joseph, recognized for his versatility and dedication during an era when district football rivalries drew huge crowds across the country.

Former Rewa, Suva and Fiji defender Mohammed Yusuf was also honoured for his strong defensive performances and long service to the game.

Another former Fiji defender, Munesh Mani, who represented Suva and the national team with distinction, also joined the Legends Club.

The midfield talent of former Labasa, Ba, Fiji and Vancouver 86ers player Ivor Evans was also recognised.

Evans remains one of the few Fiji footballers to successfully combine local and overseas football careers.

Former Nadi and Fiji winger Kamal Sahib, known for his speed and attacking flair, was another notable inductee.

Also honoured was former Ba and Fiji representative Akuila Rova, remembered for his contribution during one of Ba’s most successful periods in local football.

Vinz Vinay Lal and George Mani were also inducted into the Fiji FA Legends Club for their contributions to Fiji football.